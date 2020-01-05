A Kuwaiti makeup artist was accused of racism after she posted a video and a picture of herself painted in dark makeup, in what critics condemned as blackface.
Ghadeer Sultan first posted a short video clip on her Instagram page on Wednesday, with the song We Are the World playing in the background, showcasing her different looks in a range of skin colours and wigs.
She then posted a photo of herself in blackface, which has garnered more than 44,000 likes.
Sultan’s page, which has two million followers, was then inundated with comments denouncing her blackface while others argued she had done nothing wrong. Source
This happened last week and I thought with all the negativity she’d end up removing the photos and videos but she hasn’t yet. Not only that but she’s also been reposting all the negative news articles about her that are being published in the media into her instagram story. So not really sure what to think about all of this. I hadn’t heard of her until last week but don’t think she’s actually racist, just unaware that blackfacing can be deemed offensive.
After the photos and videos went viral she posted the following statement and apology yesterday on her story (spelling mistakes fixed):
I’m sorry, I can see how blackface event must have been frustrating for you. I appreciate how difficult it must have been for you to deal with blackface. However it was absolutely not in my intention…
I was trying to show how artists could show things in a professional way.
I am professional artists and I did my best to show the beauty in colors.. the people and my millions of followers who knows me would definitely know what I’ve meant by doing this and what is my feelings towards all people’s and all colors.
Thanks for alerting me to blackface. I recognized that this can’t have been an easy thing to deal with and I’m so sorry that I have caused you to feel humiliations however on the contrary I looked more beautiful in my dark colors…
I’ve tried to explain several times why and how I’ve done this and what was my goal behind it, but I can’t really change the sensitivity behind the whole issue.
You were absolutely right to bring this to my attention, so I can immediately resolve any issues or any misunderstanding with my loved followers…
I will try everything I can to get this fixed and live with all people with love joy and peace once again… I am fully committed to my followers to show how artists could make your life peaceful and beautiful…
I will work on resolving the miss understanding and I will be careful in approaching or touching another culture, so we can all enjoy the beauty behind the arts..
Love u all
I think she’s the only influencer that’s made the news for something negative and then apologized. But, she still hasn’t removed the video or any of the blackface photos and don’t think she will.
This is absolute bullshit. She should have done green face to force first contact with aliens that would have to claim intergalactic racism.
In the west they suffer from identity politics and Im sure most of those claiming offense are in the west, although Ive meet a few post grads here that studied in the US that have been infected by this leftist mindset. Also, yes, in the past blackface was used by actors who did comical portrayals. At the end of the day the blogger may have calculated for a viral response, only she knows her true intent. I did not find it racist, It would be different if she did that makeup then proceeded to mock those of African decent, hell at the end of the day her skin type would probably allow her to naturally bronze to a dark color if she wanted to achieve it.
VERY WELL SAID!
I love you! I watched white Chicks …….white face……
“Blackface” is an American thing and associated with their own history. It may not necessarily has same meaning in Kuwait and if an American is offended because a Kuwaiti put make up to look like a black person, then let me tell you as an Arab I am deeply offended by the fake accent they use in Holywood when they fake Arabs.
Totally agreed. There is no such thing as blackface in our region’s culture/history. And them associating it with their own dark racist history isn’t our problem.
She might have done it in ignorance. The people that defend her actions are people who haven’t been through what black people have been through. Try to talk to them and understand the extent of pain and trauma they’ve had to face and be sensitive rather than just defend it cause u don’t understand the weigh of the issue at hand.
Blackface is the product of a long history of racism and oppression and has no place in today’s society. The country doesn’t matter, especially in a global society. It was/is a practice intended to mock and demean people of color and turn them into mere caricatures. That an “influencer” (who exactly is she influencing, and to do what?) failed to know this is indicative of an uninformed and incurious person who doesn’t know history and wants to make up her own, more benign version. Ten seconds on Google would’ve let her know blackface was a bad idea. Did she not notice the problems Justin Trudeau had with old blackface photos just four months ago, or does she simply not follow the news? She wants to show the beauty of people of color? Then why not show, you know, actual people of color?
Speaking of Google, if she’d typed in “blackface” this is the third hit she would’ve gotten:
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/19/world/brownface-blackface-yellowface-trnd/index.html
Thank you!
I don’t understand how this is blackface. Dark makeup alone does not automatically make it blackface. I dislike all these “influencers” but this is fucking stupid.
If its okay to wear makeup to look fairer, it should be okay to wear makeup to look darker too, as long as there is no hint of any racial discrimination.
agreed
Challenges of globalization and no space for localization. Welcome to the 2020s.The blackface thing is very American and yes it has its place. I have not seen the same problem in Kuwait to that extent and I understand what she was trying to do from an artistic and local perspective. Kudos to her for reaching out, clarifying and NOT taking it down. This is nothing similar to what sondos qattan did last year. We need to relax and not let other sway our preferences. Just like if I painted a rainbow with some black stroke does not mean offence to the LGBTQ ppl, no one has a patent on black skin color. You go girl.
There’s no “there” there. She wasn’t trying to be offensive. If her intent was malicious then that’s another story.