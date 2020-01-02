The Grudge
The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Cats (2.8)
Disturbing the Peace (N/A)
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (3.1)
Realms (3.8)
Richard Says Goodbye (6.7)
The Grudge (6.3)
Other Movies Showing Now:
Ford v Ferrari (Le Mans 66) (8.3)
Frozen II (7.1)
I See You (6.5)
Ip Man 4: The Finale (7.6)
Jumanji: The Next Level (7.0)
Knives Out (7.9)
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (7.0)
Playing with Fire (5.1)
Spies in Disguise (6.1)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (6.6)
Trauma Center (5.0)
The movies below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing Now:
Amazon Adventure 3D (6.6)
Backyard Wilderness 3D (8.4)
Turtle Odyssey (7.7)
Volcanoes 3D (6.6)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Leave A Comment