A lot of people have been asking me if there are any fireworks happening this year on New Year’s eve. I haven’t heard of anything happening at the Kuwait Towers but Al Kout will have a fireworks show this year. They had one last year and I heard mixed feedback about it but I guess something is better than nothing.
Nope, you are guessing wrong. Last year’s Kout fireworks show was definitely far worse than nothing. Crazy crowds, insane parking, and horrible traffic all for 53 seconds of fireworks. I have the whole thing documented on video. 53 seconds is the exact time from the first firework to the last one. This is not an exaggeration!