Nvidia to Deploy AI at Ooredoo Data Centers

Nvidia has signed a deal to deploy its artificial intelligence technology at data centres owned by Qatari telecoms group Ooredoo in five Middle Eastern countries, Ooredoo’s CEO told Reuters.
…
It will make Ooredoo the first company in the region able to give clients of its data centers in Qatar, Algeria, Tunisia, Oman, Kuwait and the Maldives direct access to Nvidia’s AI and graphics processing technology, Ooredoo said in a statement.
Providing the technology will allow Ooredoo to better help its customers deploy generative AI applications, Nvidia’s senior vice president of telecom Ronnie Vasishta said.
Basically what that means, companies in Kuwait who use Ooredoo data centers can now provide their customers with AI features. So for example if a company currently uses a dumb bot to handle initial customer support communication, with this new Nvidia tech they would be able to have AI take over that job from the bots. Obviously they’ll be able to do a lot more with AI than just talk to customers. Link
