This post is for my Lebanese readers, Malak Al Tawouk is opening in Kuwait right next to Johnny Rockets in Salmiya.
Malak Al Tawouk and another similar place called HaJal were my goto restaurant when I was studying in Lebanon during my university days in the late 90s. They served HUGE tawouk sandwiches for super cheap, like 600fils cheap. The sandwiches were usually filled with coleslaw, tawouk, fries and ketchup. Very budget friendly, very filling and tasted delicious which is why it was one of my favorites places.
Since they first opened in 1996, they’ve grown and opened multiple of locations in Lebanon, as well as locations around the world, mostly where Lebanese reside so Montreal, Paris, Dubai etc. I’m not to sure about their choice in their first location in Kuwait though, that strip where they’re opening has a pretty long history of restaurants failing. Only Johnny Rockets has survived there and nothing else.
Note: I found an old post of mine from 2006 where I mentioned Malak Al Tawouk was opening in Kuwait. Not sure what happened back then but they’re finally opening now. I also found a photo from 2006 of the sandwich next to my phone back then (pre-iPhone). I tried to find the original photo in my archive but I just wasted an hour of my life looking for it and eventually gave up since I have a more important post I’m working on.
12 replies on “Malak Al Tawouk Opening in Kuwait”
That location is cursed for some reason
The Location is not cursed, it is just a terrible spot for any customers who want to pick it up in their car, there is a history of getting fined there quite easily, yes yes there is a parking lot right across but believe me, no one wants to get out of the car in this furnace of a summer,also god bless the gentlemen taking the orders.
On another context, It will be a much welcomed option instead of Kurdo, whose sandwiches used to make me feel joy at one point,have now gone constantly downhill in quality year after year and only the price has gone up in that mean time.
I for one am a huge shawarma and sheesh tavouk fan, constantly on the lookout for the next best shawarma/tavouk sanwich spot.
@mark would love a list of your favourite shawarma places like a top ten perhaps.
I’m a retired shawarma connoisseur, I just have Shakir now anytime I feel like shawarma.
If you’re interested in 20 year old reviews of shawarma spots that don’t exist anymore, check this link
https://248am.com/?s=shawerma+review
Shakir is the best no doubt ATM but that quanity is shameful, i need like 4 shakir shawrmas vs 2 in a regular place, however there are still many hidden gems in nooks and corners, shawarma mishref is one of them.
Please make a comeback that list needs a major update 😛
Yes but they do have the option to add extra meat or chicken which is what I always do and end up having two Shawermas.
Did you try @lahamgram
Shawarma ?
You must try
nope haven’t, don’t really have much shawarma anymore and only reason I do Shakir is cuz its near my office so I can just walk over
We need more Arabic chains here and less Western chains.
Interesting you say this. I was about to criticize them for being an Arabic brand, with an Arabic name but no Arabic whatsoever in the logo or actual brand name. I say this because I never heard of them before and was questioning whether the name is King (Malek) or Angel (Malak). I couldn’t find an answer even on their own website (no arabic name anywhere).
The other thing between 2006 shawarma and 2024 shawarma, is your style of writing 🙂 Don’t you think? You can see major progress.
lol I try to never read my old posts
Extra Toum here I come!