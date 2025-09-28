The MOI shared a video yesterday where they stopped an attempt to smuggle in bottles of alcohol coming in from Europe. The bottles were hidden inside steel cable reels and with the help of the fire department they were able to cut open the reels to reveal the hidden bottles.
الجمارك تحبط محاولة تهريب 3037 زجاجة خمر مخبأة داخل بكرات كوابل صلب قادمة من إحدى الدول الاوروبية في ميناء الشويخ
تنفيذًا لتوجيهات معالي النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح بضرورة تشديد الرقابة الجمركية والتصدي لمحاولات التهريب، تمكنت… pic.twitter.com/X21qREWoD8
— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 27, 2025
Pretty elaborate smuggling attempt, I wonder how along this might have been going on for and also makes me wonder about other ways people are smuggling bottles in.
via Khaleej Times
6 replies on “Over 3,000 bottles of alcohol hidden inside cable reels”
they’re always looking for ways to diversify revenue streams, legalize it, tax it, make billions instead of all of this money going to black market smugglers…its not rocket science…..siiiigh
That’s not new at all. I’ve been seeing this for years. In fact it’s pretty stupid for them to keep trying the exact same method. They just caught the same smuggling technique a few months ago: https://www.alanba.com.kw/1307405
And before that in 2022: https://www.alqabas.com/article/5894118-الجمارك-تضبط-18-ألف-زجاجة-خمر-قادمة-من-دولة-خليجية/
And although I couldn’t find it with a google search, I remember a few more incidents of the exact same technique.
hahahahaha thats hilarious! like yeah wtf, unless out of every 100 shipments they stop 1 of them and they’re like that’s not bad we’ll keep doing this
are ppl only drinking red label in Kuwait?? or is that all that the gov comfiscates … hmmmm
True, most of the videos I’ve seen only have Red Label. Maybe that’s the preferred brand or there’s something more that we don’t know!!!
Shoutout to the Arab times videographer here making footage of illegal substances look like a movie trailer or an advert 😂
https://www.arabtimesonline.com/arabtimes/uploads/images/2025/09/27/90077.mp4