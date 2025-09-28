Over 3,000 bottles of alcohol hidden inside cable reels

The MOI shared a video yesterday where they stopped an attempt to smuggle in bottles of alcohol coming in from Europe. The bottles were hidden inside steel cable reels and with the help of the fire department they were able to cut open the reels to reveal the hidden bottles.

الجمارك تحبط محاولة تهريب 3037 زجاجة خمر مخبأة داخل بكرات كوابل صلب قادمة من إحدى الدول الاوروبية في ميناء الشويخ تنفيذًا لتوجيهات معالي النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح بضرورة تشديد الرقابة الجمركية والتصدي لمحاولات التهريب، تمكنت… pic.twitter.com/X21qREWoD8 — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 27, 2025

Pretty elaborate smuggling attempt, I wonder how along this might have been going on for and also makes me wonder about other ways people are smuggling bottles in.

via Khaleej Times