Kuwait’s Favorite Chefs Take on the World

Deliveroo just did something pretty cool and fun. They took four of Kuwait’s favorite chefs and sent them abroad to cook, learn and trade recipes with some of the world’s top chefs.

The Kuwaiti chefs that took part in this program were:

Faisal Al Nashmi (Table Otto, San Ristorante, and more)

Ghalia Hayat (Oh G!)

Khaled AlBaker (Little Ruby’s, Young Po, and more)

Sawsan Daana (Matbakhi by Sawsan)

The idea? Bring back the secrets behind viral global dishes while sharing Kuwait’s own flavors with the world. They sent Faisal to Rome, Ghalia to London, Khaled to Seoul and Sawsan to Athens. Think of it as a culinary exchange program and going by the videos Deliveroo have been publishing, it looked pretty fun.

The chefs are now back in Kuwait and they’re each working on creating a dish based on their experience abroad. These 4 new dishes are going to be exclusive to Deliveroo, so you won’t find them anywhere else. To find out when they drop, make sure you are following @deliveroo_kw