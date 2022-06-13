The Palace of Justice building was designed in the late 70s by the Scottish architect Sir Basil Spence, the same architect behind the Coventry Cathedral. The building was scheduled to be demolished once the new building under construction next door was completed but thankfully that isn’t happening anymore. The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters has added the Palace of Justice on the list of modern heritage sites (source) which means it should no longer be demolished.
Happy for the Palace of Justice, but sucks that places like the Ice Skating Rink didn’t get added to the list.
And too bad Bait Lothan didn’t get saved! But it’s a step in the right direction and it’s hopeful that other classic buildings will stay intact.
it would have been highly ironic if the palace of justice did not get justice.
We could’ve saved the rink if it was called JustIce Skating Rink :(
At the other end of the spectrum, it is bad news for the 1000 to 1500 people who were assigned to work on this project. I hope that the money saved from building this mega project will be invested to build other projects.
mega project didn’t get stopped, that’s already being built next door. only the demolition of this building was stopped.
I thought that the plan was not only demolishing but also rebuilding and connecting it to the next-door building. I reached to this conclusion by googling the 3D photos of the new palace of justice, and it looks like the other half of the mega project is where the current Palace of Justice is. I could be wrong though.
ah I see what you mean
Just because its register, it doesn’t mean that it won’t get demolished. Just before covid I worked on a mega project that had a heritage listed building within the plot limits but it still got demolished…