Yesterday Monoprix finally opened in Assima Mall so I passed by briefly today to check it out and wow. I’m not sure what I was expecting, but definitely not what I saw. Monoprix is easily the nicest looking supermarket in Kuwait right now. Like completely blows everything else out of the water.
Everything from the veggies section to the fish section looks incredible and its definitely going to be my new goto supermarket.
They have a shop and go service as well where you can shop for groceries and then have them deliver it to you later. While browsing the shelves I found a lot of brands I hadn’t seen anywhere else so it’s not just the same products in a nicer environment.
On the other hand, there aren’t any self check out stations which sucks. If you want to pass by check it out, they’re open daily from 9AM till midnight.
Shame that the parking in that place is a complete nightmare! I was there on Saturday and it took 50 minutes to get out of the parking building.
That better be hyperbole because I haven’t visited this mall yet and I am already having anxiety.
What time were you there? Usually the place is easy to get in and out during daytime.
I just been there today and it was great; so many products I remember seeing in France, but the problem I noticed is that a lot of those products are going to expire later this month or early July which is a shame they didn’t open this place sooner. Also, I hope they continue to bring these new products and not just stop after a few months and bring in the usually jamiya’a junk like every where else 🙄
Does anyone have a comment on the prices.. are fruits, veggies, the regular stuff that you get in other supermarkets priced at par or have they added a premium?
Prices on products range from reasonable to unreasonable. For example, they have these special Rio Mare tuna pasta cans (not found in other supermarkets I might add) that cost KD4.500! And they’re even quite small for that price.