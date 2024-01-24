This is interesting, according to Reuters, Saudi Arabia is preparing to open its first alcohol store in Riyadh which will serve exclusively non-Muslim diplomats. The store will be located in the Diplomatic Quarter, a pretty nice neighborhood I’ve visited before, and where lots embassies and diplomats reside.
Even though this store will only be for diplomats, it’s one step closer to Saudi legalizing alcohol.
I wonder how legalizing alcohol in Saudi would affect Kuwait. Will we get alcohol if they get alcohol? Not that I care honestly,but I wouldn’t mind a Tomatini every now and then, or a cold beer while streaming an F1 race.
One reply on “Saudi Arabia to Open First Alcohol Store”
There are more pressing developmental and mindset issues to resolve. We’re still trying to ‘uncancel’ the cancelled visit visas. The region is racing ahead and we’ve been going backwards since 2010.