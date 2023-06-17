Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was meant to be released in the region on June 22, but last week it got banned in Kuwait and across the region. The reason behind the ban is due to the presence of transgender symbolism in the film, a “Protect Trans Kids” poster which appeared briefly during one scene (pictured below).
Whats interesting is that we’ve recently started seeing more movie bans and less censorship and that is supposedly due to the studios no longer allowing cinemas to edit their films. Disney and Sony have both recently not allowed Asian countries to edit out LGBT content so the only option cinemas have is to ban the films outright. It’s interesting because they previously would allow cinemas to edit out nudity or kisses, so it’s odd that they aren’t allowing LGBT content to be cut.
25 replies on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Banned in Kuwait”
Good, let them keep their LGBTQRST+ pro movement to themselves. It’s getting annoying on how the West shove this twisted ideology into everything.
just an FYI, there are gay Arabs and Asians, the west didn’t invent being gay and it’s not an ideology, its biological.
Yes but the difference is we condemn it rather then celebrate/encourage it.
that’s gay
That’s because your opinion is as ignorant as it gets. No to lgbt indoctrination, but let’s ban any expression of it. That’s totally not our own version of indoctrination because if we do what we accuse them of doing then it’s a-ok. Also, religious indoctrination anyone? Kids being indoctrinated is fine I guess as long as it’s not from the West…
No one is denying the existence of gay Arabs and Asians but it is not an argument just because ”it’s biological” and just FYI, transgenders are not biological and is a mental concern that needs to be addressed properly instead of encouraging the youth into believing what they feel is their truth and the reality of it can be ignored.
Since they are not allowed to make edits, banning seems to be the right thing to do.
It is NOT biological. It’s called sexual preference.
Gays were and will always be around, but promoting this sick ideology in cartoons and at schools should be stopped.
Not sure if you’re old enough to remember but back in the day they tried banning violent video games like Mortal Kombat and GTA because they were worried if children played these games they would turn out to be violent adults. Obviously thats dumb and I’m sure you’re not a violent person because you played street fighter and I don’t think you speed on the roads because you play GranTurismo. But what you’re saying now is basically that, people shouldn’t play violent games because they might go an shoot people. People shouldn’t see 2 guys kiss on tv or they will become gay.
If it’s a preference, that means you can choose. If you’re choosing to be heterosexual, it means you have an inclination to be something else.
Food for thought.
Yes. Its getting too much.
The movies are crap. And so is their agenda.
Well, “the West’s” previous ideology in Hollywood was portraying anything other than white as uneducated, strange and evil. Isn’t it a good thing that their current ideology is people shouldn’t murder people? :)
2023 and we get our panties in a twist because of a poster.
Good! We do not need this propaganda.
The region should ban Disney while they’re at it
Bruh, it’s just one poster, who cares? 😖
Meanwhile, TOD, a Qatari-owned streaming service has a show with an openly transgender character! 😂 (And one episode even featured the trans flag, so what’s the hypocrisy for?). They should just bump up the age rating or edit the film anyway, it’s not like the cinemas weren’t stopped from censoring Wakanda Forever.
to be honest, I have feeling that not many would’ve noticed it if they just simply cut the scene or blurred the flag instead of outright banning it.
talk about Streisand Effect.
I didn’t get to watch this movie but I’ll grab my popcorn for this comment section lol
Torrent baby. I don’t watch movies in the cinema anymore.
On the sidelines of this ban here is some suitable viewing recommendation:
Maurice
My beautiful laundrette
Trembling before God
Mambo Italiano
I don’t mind co existing with trans people as long as they don’t cross the line. But the problem is these people are starting to harass people to accept them. infiltrate in people by producing such contents. get offended and create a huge drama for the people who don’t want to accept. playing the victim card. schools in the west are having pride parades harassing Muslim or Christian students by being a bully. You can’t force people to love or respect. you earn them!
I understand what you’re saying, but I don’t think a small poster appearing for a second in the background of a scene in a 2 hour long movie is considered harassing people.
Now its seconds, tomorrow minutes and then boom.. cultural norm
Then how come Muslims in the West have no problem living and/or working alongside LGBT people?? 🙄
Guess, the country is gripped by entomophobia on the back of a worldwide release of Spider Man. If you feel insecure or uncomfortable about something simply ban it rather than looking the other way. In the market place of ideas in today’s highly wired and digital world such knee jerking by banning art, film or books not only does it make one look insular and closeted (sic) but also grossly stupid and uneducated.