Trump Slaps 10% Tariff on Kuwait Imports

If you’re following up on the news you know by now that Trump announced tariffs on everyone basically, including Kuwait. According to the sheets of paper distributed to reporters, Kuwait will be getting a 10% tariff on all imports to the United States. Not sure how much that will affect local exporters since I’m not sure what we export to the US other than oil? Maybe KDD chocolate milk?

9 replies on "Trump Slaps 10% Tariff on Kuwait Imports"

considering Kuwait’s entire economy is run on exported oil and the us is one of its biggest buyers for sure it will have a big impact on Kuwait and the overall oil prices.

I dont get tarrifs, so when kuwait sends out oil to the US, kuwait has to pay a 10% tax?? And at the same time recieving the money from the Us for the oil?

kuwait wouldn’t pay the tax, whoever is importing the oil pays the tax.

Kuwait for example applies a 5% tax on any import. So when you order something from amazon and it arrives to kuwait you’ll pay 5% tax and not amazon.

Same over there but the other way around.

