Why the Fireworks Shows were Canceled

This morning I posted about different fireworks displays taking place around Kuwait, but one by one they were canceled. A short while ago, the Ministry of Interior issued an explanation, saying the cancellations were due to violations by the organizers.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the decision to cancel fireworks displays was due to public safety after authorities uncovered serious violations during inspections. These violations included companies operating fireworks without the required security approvals, using unsuitable storage locations, and failing to follow approved procedures for importing and storing fireworks. Due to the risks these violations posed to lives and property, the MOI decided to prohibit fireworks unless the necessary security approvals are obtained from the competent authorities. It seems many organizers didn’t manage to get the required permits in time.

