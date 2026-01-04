Spinneys Might Take the West Elm Location

Last summer I posted that Spinneys, the popular supermarket chain, might be coming to Kuwait in partnership with Alshaya. That turned out to be true, and now I’m being told their first location could be the recently vacated West Elm store in The Avenues.

The West Elm location didn’t make much sense to me at first, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. The space is pretty big, probably double the size of the old Dean & Deluca location, so size shouldn’t be an issue. It’s also right next to the escalators leading up to the valet area outside Harvey Nichols, and they’d definitely add elevators or even escalators down to the basement parking, similar to what Carrefour has, so access shouldn’t be a problem either. Spinneys is also considered a premium supermarket, so a Grand Avenues location would reinforce that.

Neither my contacts at The Avenues nor Alshaya have been able to confirm this news, so this remains a rumor for now.