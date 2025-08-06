According to a reliable source, Spinneys, the popular supermarket chain, might be coming to Kuwait and partnering up with Alshaya.
Spinneys is considered a premium supermarket and is popular in the UAE and Lebanon, with locations also in Egypt, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In the UAE, Spinneys also operates the Waitrose brand.
This isn’t the first time Alshaya has been in talks to partner with a supermarket chain. Back in 2011, they were reportedly in talks with Tesco before that deal fell through. At the time, I was told Alshaya was looking to replace Carrefour in The Avenues with their own supermarket concept. I have no idea if that’s still the case, but I’d imagine that would be the most likely scenario.
5 replies on “Spinneys Might Be Opening in Kuwait”
This would be fantastic addition to Kuwait if they brought the quality they have in UAE to Kuwait.
Spinneys always have a great deli counter, high quality fruit and veg and bread that tastes as it should.
🤞
How many more supermarket chains in the already overcrowded market? Sultan Center, Lulu, Citi Center, Grand Hyper, Carrefour, On cost, Nesto, Monoprix, Ramez, all the hundreds of Cooperative stores, etc. etc.
but only one in the avenues
Spinneys would operate in Kuwait in the early 80s through a Kuwaiti subsidiary but didn’t make much noise and there was certainly no splash made on the local scene in the supermarket space unlike a Safeway which btw, I sorely miss. They will likely be a success in a small styled neighborhood store format for the Salwa Sallys and the Bayan and Mishref Berts & Mollys (if they still existed in Kuwait).
Spinneys were here in the 50s