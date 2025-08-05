Amazon Free Delivery AND Return is Insane

Back in June Amazon started offering free delivery to Kuwait which I’ve obviously been taking advantage of. One incident recently happened to me which I thought was worth sharing.
I was looking for a DAC that would take digital audio from my Mac mini and convert it to analogue to send to my KEF LSX speakers. I was using the Apple USB-C to headphone jack dongle but wanted something better. I previously ordered an optical in analogue out converter but it didn’t allow me to control the volume from my Mac mini, I had to do it from the speaker which I didn’t want to do. Anyway, after a lot of research with ChatGPT, and a limited budget of under $100, ChatGPT recommended I get the iFi UNO. According to ChatGPT I’d be able to control the volume from my Mac which was perfect.
ChatGPT was wrong. Last time I’m using it to help me buy electronics. Once plugged in I had to control the volume either from the speakers or the DAC but the volume control on my Mac wouldn’t do anything. I had bought it for around $80 plus I had ordered some high quality cables with it so I was down over $100. I was just going to dump it in my electronics box but decided to see if I could return it. I had thrown the box and manuals out already so wasn’t hopeful. I checked the return policy for Amazon and it turned out that if I returned the item even though it was without the box I might be entitled for possibly a 50% refund. Figured that was better than nothing.
So I applied to return both items. Returning the items was free of charge, I just had to print the DHL labels Amazon gave me and go to the DHL store to drop them off. Process at DHL took like 5 minutes, I didn’t even have to bring any packaging, they just dumped them into the standard DHL bags and shipped them. I mailed them back July 25, on July 31 I got a full refund back from Amazon!
That’s crazy. Forget the fact that they’re shipping the stuff for free to Kuwait, you can actually return the items for free as well, that’s really insane.
I tried it once, it always give me ARAMEX , never DHL, let’s see how it goes.
They ship with Aramex but when you return they return with DHL
I usually use “MyUS.com” when ordering from Amazon, as I don’t want to deal with USPS to Kuwait. I would prefer DHL.
Does Amazon give a choice to use DHL on checkout?
Amazon doesn’t use USPS to ship to Kuwait, free delivery is with Aramex.
Thank you for your response!
Not a huge fan of Aramex. I have been burned by their customer support way too often. I find DHL to be more reliable.
But, things might have changed. Has Aramex been consistent with you lately?
I haven’t had a major issue with Aramex for over a decade now. The only issue I have is when they say they’re out for delivery, and then dont deliver and say customer not reachable even though nobody called me. It triggers me.
https://248am.com/mark/shopping/issues-when-aramex-delivers-amazon-packages/
Wow. I remember reading that.
You would think they would have resolved that by now.
Might stick with MyUS.com just to avoid this XD
In any case, much obliged for your answers!
If you don’t care about free shipping, Amazon have an expedited or I think it’s called express option where you pay and they ship with DHL. But honestly I don’t know why anyone would prefer to pay for delivery when you can just get it delivered to your door for free a few days later. Especially with heavy items. Not only that but the import charges as well, DHL charge more to clear customs than Aramex.
Oh I don’t mind waiting a day or two. I just want to avoid customer problems like you showed from Aramex.
But, I will definitely give it a shot.
As long as it isn’t USPS, I am happy 😛
I just learned to manage my expectations, just because they say it’s out for delivery I might not get it today and instead get it tomorrow.
But, thinking about it now since Amazon started free delivery in June I haven’t had that issue with Aramex. Deliveries being delivered the day they say out for delivery.
Plus, Amazon would say item would be delivered for example on August 20. In reality they get delivered a few days earlier.
Excellent to hear!
I will definitely give it a shot before judging!
Much appreciated!