Issues when Aramex delivers Amazon packages

Let me know if this has happened to you. Whenever I order anything from Amazon straight to Kuwait, I either get the packages shipped via FedEx, or Aramex.
When the package gets shipped by FedEx, I don’t run into any issues, the packages get delivered straight to me without delays.
On the other hand, if the package ships with Aramex, it’s a completely different story.
The package doesn’t go out for delivery, instead Aramex starts blaming me for the delay either by stating they attempted to deliver the package and I wasn’t there, or that the delivery information is missing. This happens basically all the time.
Amazon sends me a message daily saying my package is on hold because Aramex is saying there is missing delivery info. Aramex doesn’t attempt to call me to get the “missing” info. I also can’t called Aramex to ask them what info is missing since there isn’t a way to talk to a human being and their automated system doesn’t have an option for updating delivery or whatever. They also have an automated WhatsApp system that you could in theory try and get a hold of a real person through, but I haven’t been able to get someone myself to verify that actually works. Yesterday I tried that and I’ve been on hold for more than 24 hours now and haven’t gotten a hold of anyone.
So the package usually stays in limbo for a few days, Aramex telling Amazon they can’t deliver cuz of missing info, and I can’t call Aramex to give them whatever missing info they want. Then, a few days later magically Aramex somehow manages to get the missing info and send my package out for delivery.
I have a theory to why they do this, I believe it’s so that they don’t look slow in front of Amazon. They blame the customer so that it’s not their fault for being late. End of the year when Amazon audits there delivery speed it won’t show any delays in delivery that way.
So let me know if you’ve run into this problem before because I’m sure it can’t be happening just to me.
Update: This is hilarious but I have another package that was meant to be delivered today and they couldn’t because:
“We’ve attempted to deliver the shipment, but the office was closed. Not to worry, the delivery has been rescheduled”
They tried to deliver at 11:39AM so obviously they are lying because the office was open at that time. This summarizes my issue with them, they keep coming off as liars. If they were just honest and were like “Sorry we couldn’t deliver the package today because it’s the holidays and we have too many shipments to deliver” I would have understood and be ok with it. But saying the office is closed when it isn’t, come on….
20 replies on “Issues when Aramex delivers Amazon packages”
parcel was out of delivery, aramex called from a local number i missed that call and then they called back 2 hrs later screaming you did not answer i called 5-6 times i was like WTH you called once and that too i cant reach you back atleast call from a mobile number or something. they used to be better.
I feel like this is a strategy Aramex does to make more money. They delayed a few parcels I had and I ended up paying a ridiculous amount to cover the Airport Customs storage fees. I think it is by far the worst mail carrier out of the top five (FedEx, ITS, DHL, UPS). I would suggest paying extra to avoid the headache of a random 5 second missed call.
Yes. Me and my colleagues have faced a lot of issues with Aramex.
Once I was supposed to receive some very important documents and I had entered the address correctly. The delivery guy goes to the next building which I had put as landmark. When he called me I am in the next building and he said he will come and didn’t turn up. Next day the same thing but he goes to the next street. Third day he finally delivers and vent out a bit by mentioning that it was time sensitive documents otherwise I would have taken asked for cheaper options. I told him if he had told me delivery will be next during the first two days when he had called me, I would have picked it up myself. You can’t call them back because it shows a landline number even when they call from their mobile. When you call back it won’t go back to them.
Both my colleagues and I had a lot of trouble with their help center. Called and spoke to humans as the bots on WhatsApp were useless. But the call center was also turned out to be the same. Pretty much same reasons. Information was incorrect on our part. Will deliver today.
Same problem i faced, later I had to go and find him 3 streets away to collect the document and the delivery person is saying am not able to find location….
I have the same issue with every single order. i do share the same theory with you.
same and same.
I am having the same issue with Naqel. I’ve ordered some items from Amazon UAE and it usually arrived on time within 3 days. But now, it is saying the exactly same message like yours: it is on hold because of missing information. I’ve always using the same address without revising any at all and now they are saying that there is missing information?! I think Naqel has the same reason and blaming customers. I will raise the issue also with Amazon as well.
Aramex is a washed up company. The only reason of their survival is the vast network of inboxes around the world. I stopped dealing with them because they are incompetent and devious.
Aramex is the worst. I rather not use it and that is the reason why I never use Amazon USA. I order everything from Amazon U.K. or else Amazon Germany or some European Amazon. They will ship it with DHL or fedex always. I don’t need unwanted headaches in my life. If Amazon U.K. says 8 days it usually comes in 5. Same goes for Amazon Germany.
I had the same experience. Was supposed to receive my bank card and they decided to send it to Saudi Arabia rather than Kuwait. It took me 3 months to get it with literally luck or else would have been lost forever.
I try to avoid them at all costs and prefer to pay more and use another courier service.
Totaly true. I tried Aramex 4 times and i had an isdue every singel time. Never again
I am using Shop&Ship (by Aramex) for all orders from Amazon UK and Amazon USA, to a delivery address in the UK. And it works very well. No issues.
I receive and also can track my shipment from the same mail they send me. Example [below]:
Hello,
Your package 9677373285 has left our facility and will be delivered to you within a few days. In the meantime you can choose to pay for it right now via our online payment feature, Pay Now. Simply follow these 4 steps:
1. Log into your Shop and Ship account at http://www.shopandship.com
2. Click on Your Packages
3. Click on the Airway Bill No.9677373285
4. Click on Pay Now to make the payment
For more information on the Pay Now feature, please contact your local Shop and Ship office.
🧐
Aramex and its wing companies are pathetic. They are short staffed, take unbelievable amount of business in their market with their low pricing. Same with Infofort (aramex group co. Now run by IronMountain) they too are equally lethargic and terrible with their service.
Exact same thing happened to me. After multiple screaming matches, they were able to finally deliver the package.
It seems their system truncates the full address, leaving just the first 1 or 2 words, making the address incomplete from their perspective.
It’s utter incompetence, not malice 🙂
I recently had a similar experience with Brand for Less in Kuwait. I placed an order two weeks ago for in-store pickup, but it’s still not ready. When I tried to cancel my order and request a refund, they informed me that my order was on its way and will arrive in Kuwait on January 8th. They mentioned that once it arrives, they will proceed with the cancellation and the refund process, which will take 14 working days. they don’t have any customer care number in Kuwait. Please post article on your website so next time people not face what I face with them.
I have this issue with Aramex in every single shipment. Be it a delivery from a website or even Shop and Ship. It is the same every time and they give missed all from random numbers and when I call back after 5 mins they say we tried calling you 5-6 times and waited for 15 mins and now we have left and we will try tomorrow. Terrible company. Can’t contact them either. I don’t know how they stay in business. If only we had better options.
When you call their number – is there an option to speak to a sales person for a business inquiry?
If there is an option, you could give that a try – at least it will get you in touch with a human (hopefully), not the right one, but still half a solution.
Tried that, selected to send a package but couldn’t get passed next level
Have this posted on Instagram and watch it blow up, they need a major reality check.