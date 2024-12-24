Design Highlight: Matchbox at JACC

Pantone recently announced its Color of the Year—Mocha Mousse, a warm brown hue. Personally, I’m over brown and beige, which is why I love the new Matchbox eatery.

Matchbox just opened a new location at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Cultural Centre (JACC) and it’s visually everything I want a place to look like, just full of color and packed with details. You’ve probably noticed from my recent design highlights that I’m over minimal design and far more into places like this, which feel cozier and more visually interesting.

The new Matchbox was collaborative effort put together between the Matchbox team and Studio Nama. The design was executed by Creative International and the photos were taken by Mohammad Ashkanani.

I love it. For more photos, click here.