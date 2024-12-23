Say Hello to Frank’s Philly Burger

Frank’s, the go-to spot for authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, has just raised the bar with an exciting new menu item, the Frank’s Philly Burger. Known for their bold flavors and quality ingredients, they’ve managed to combine two all-time favorites into one irresistible creation. Imagine their iconic Cheesesteak, loaded with tender beef and melty cheese, now paired with a juicy Angus beef patty.

This game-changing combo delivers the best of both worlds in every bite. Whether you’re a Cheesesteak purist or a burger enthusiast, the Frank’s Philly Burger promises to satisfy your cravings and leave you coming back for more.

If you want to try it out, Frank’s is available on all major delivery platforms. Check them out @tryfranks