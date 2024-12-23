Kuwait’s 6 Hottest New Year’s Eve Dinners for 2024

These are, in my opinion, the 6 hottest NYE dinners happening in Kuwait this year. Check them out below (listed alphabetically). I’ve included 3 indoor options and 3 outdoor ones.

Cure

Includes DJ and set menu

KD55

Odaichi at SVN

Includes live entertainment, DJ and set menu

KD50

OFK at JON

Includes concert, fireworks and set menu

KD95

Piatti

Includes DJ and À la carte menu

KD65 minimum spend

Roka

Includes dj and À la carte menu

KD30 deposit – no minimum spend

Young Po on the Roof

Includes live entertainment and set menu

KD50

Got another recommendation? Share it in the comments below.