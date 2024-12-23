Categories
Kuwait’s 6 Hottest New Year’s Eve Dinners for 2024

These are, in my opinion, the 6 hottest NYE dinners happening in Kuwait this year. Check them out below (listed alphabetically). I’ve included 3 indoor options and 3 outdoor ones.

Cure
Includes DJ and set menu
KD55

Odaichi at SVN
Includes live entertainment, DJ and set menu
KD50

OFK at JON
Includes concert, fireworks and set menu
KD95

Piatti
Includes DJ and À la carte menu
KD65 minimum spend

Roka
Includes dj and À la carte menu
KD30 deposit – no minimum spend

Young Po on the Roof
Includes live entertainment and set menu
KD50

Got another recommendation? Share it in the comments below.

