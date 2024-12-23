These are, in my opinion, the 6 hottest NYE dinners happening in Kuwait this year. Check them out below (listed alphabetically). I’ve included 3 indoor options and 3 outdoor ones.
Cure
Includes DJ and set menu
KD55
Odaichi at SVN
Includes live entertainment, DJ and set menu
KD50
OFK at JON
Includes concert, fireworks and set menu
KD95
Piatti
Includes DJ and À la carte menu
KD65 minimum spend
Roka
Includes dj and À la carte menu
KD30 deposit – no minimum spend
Young Po on the Roof
Includes live entertainment and set menu
KD50
Got another recommendation? Share it in the comments below.
3 replies on “Kuwait’s 6 Hottest New Year’s Eve Dinners for 2024”
Another one for the list – MEI LI at Grand Hyatt Kuwait has a DJ and set menu for the 31st at 45 KD per person.
I hope the fireworks won’t disturb my sleep
-_-
Dubai Prices Without the dubai Vices