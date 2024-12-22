Christmas Lunches & Dinners in Kuwait (2024 Edition)

Below is a list of places I found that offer Christmas-themed lunches & dinners as well as cakes. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:

Courtyard by Marriott

Christmas Eve Dinner: 24KD (Buffet)

Christmas Day Lunch: 20KD (Buffet)

Crowne Plaza Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 17KD (Buffet)

Grand Majestic Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 7.9KD (Buffet)

Christmas Day Lunch: 7.9KD (Buffet)

Holiday Inn Salmiya

Christmas Day Lunch: 16.9KD (Buffet)

Jumeirah Messilah Beach

Christmas Eve Dinner: 24KD (Buffet)

Christmas Day Lunch: 24KD (Buffet)

Radisson Blu Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 19.5KD (Buffet)

Christmas Day Lunch: 21KD (Buffet)

Ramada Encore Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 9.5KD (Set Menu)

Safir Fintas Kuwait Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 9.9KD (Buffet)

Symphony Style Hotel

Christmas Eve Dinner: 18KD (Buffet)

Christmas Day Lunch: 20KD (Buffet)

Vigonovo

Christmas Eve Dinner: 15KD (Set Menu)

Christmas Day Lunch: 15KD (Set Menu)

Call ahead to book. Prices are per person and I’ve mentioned if it’s a buffet or set menu. Crowne Plaza offers two restaurants for Christmas Eve dinner, while Jumeirah has one restaurant for Christmas dinner and another for Christmas lunch.