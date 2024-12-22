Below is a list of places I found that offer Christmas-themed lunches & dinners as well as cakes. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:
Courtyard by Marriott
Christmas Eve Dinner: 24KD (Buffet)
Christmas Day Lunch: 20KD (Buffet)
Crowne Plaza Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 17KD (Buffet)
Grand Majestic Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 7.9KD (Buffet)
Christmas Day Lunch: 7.9KD (Buffet)
Holiday Inn Salmiya
Christmas Day Lunch: 16.9KD (Buffet)
Jumeirah Messilah Beach
Christmas Eve Dinner: 24KD (Buffet)
Christmas Day Lunch: 24KD (Buffet)
Radisson Blu Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 19.5KD (Buffet)
Christmas Day Lunch: 21KD (Buffet)
Ramada Encore Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 9.5KD (Set Menu)
Safir Fintas Kuwait Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 9.9KD (Buffet)
Symphony Style Hotel
Christmas Eve Dinner: 18KD (Buffet)
Christmas Day Lunch: 20KD (Buffet)
Vigonovo
Christmas Eve Dinner: 15KD (Set Menu)
Christmas Day Lunch: 15KD (Set Menu)
Call ahead to book. Prices are per person and I’ve mentioned if it’s a buffet or set menu. Crowne Plaza offers two restaurants for Christmas Eve dinner, while Jumeirah has one restaurant for Christmas dinner and another for Christmas lunch.
4 replies on “Christmas Lunches & Dinners in Kuwait (2024 Edition)”
Dean & DeLuca offers a Christmas Turkey Set Lunch/Dinner upon inquiry. They are also accepting reservations, although it is not advertised.
Surprising there’s no Christmas happening at the Four Seasons, the Grand Hyatt and the Waldorf this year! Pourquoi ? 🧐
they didn’t have anything last year or the year before either
not something they do