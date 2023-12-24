Below is a list of places I found that offer Christmas-themed lunches & dinners as well as cakes. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:
Dine-In
BBQ BROS – KD15
Hilton Kuwait – KD19.900
Jumeirah Messilah – KD23
Kerala Express – KD2.650
Radisson Blu – KD21
Symphony Style – KD20
Thakkara – KD2.650
Vigonovo – KD15
Xmas Cakes
Baker & Spice
J’s Bakery
LaBaguette
Madison & Heig
November & Co
Paul
Sable
6 replies on “Christmas Lunches & Dinners in Kuwait (2023 Edition)”
Mark, I have seen 2 Indian restaurants offeres special Christmas meals: Thakkara and Kerala Express.
thanks will check them now
Mr. Baker has Christmas cakes
do they have them this year because I checked their instagram and didn’t find anything
For cakes and sweets, you can also include Caesars and Flavours.
HARAM