Thanksgiving is in a couple of days so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have turkey to take home. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:
Dine-In
Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait
Hilton Kuwait Resort @hiltonkuwaitresort
Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait
Take Away
Baker & Spice @bakerandspicekw
Dean & Deluca @deandelucame
IKEA @ikeakuwait
Little Deli @littledeli
Madison & Heig @madisonandheig
Safir Fintas Kuwait Hotel @safir_fintas_hotel
St. Regis @stregiskuwait
Sultan Center @sultan_center
SVN @svn_kw
Symphony Style @symphonystylekuwait
The Hungry Vegan @thehungryvegankw
6 replies on “Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2023 Edition)”
Hilton Garden Inn avenues might do it as well (they had a TG menu a few years ago)
Hi Mark, please add the prices in ur post
I’ll try next year, this year was difficult enough trying to find places since many are choosing not to display anything about thanks giving this year
Are these places serving Thanksgiving dinner this year for sure? What about Mangaf and Fahaheel area?
The ones I’ve listed are confirmed. Some might not have anything on their instagram but you can DM them for details.
Paula are you back in Kuwait? The Hilton is a great place for Mangaf area.