Thanksgiving Dinners in Kuwait (2023 Edition)

Thanksgiving is in a couple of days so I’ve put together two lists, one of restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner, and the other of restaurants that have turkey to take home. If there is a place you know I haven’t listed, let me know so I can add it:

Dine-In

Four Seasons Hotel @fskuwait

Hilton Kuwait Resort @hiltonkuwaitresort

Radisson Blu Hotel @radissonblukuwait

Take Away

Baker & Spice @bakerandspicekw

Dean & Deluca @deandelucame

IKEA @ikeakuwait

Little Deli @littledeli

Madison & Heig @madisonandheig

Safir Fintas Kuwait Hotel @safir_fintas_hotel

St. Regis @stregiskuwait

Sultan Center @sultan_center

SVN @svn_kw

Symphony Style @symphonystylekuwait

The Hungry Vegan @thehungryvegankw