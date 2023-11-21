Because of my Popeyes post this morning a few people asked me if I had any updates about ALBAIK opening in Kuwait. ALBAIK is a very popular Saudi fried chicken concept and from what I’ve been told, they’re planning to open in Kuwait next year with the first two locations in Al Khiran and Aswaq Qurain. They also have plans to open two more locations in the north but they haven’t decided where yet.
8 replies on “ALBAIK Opening in 2024”
In order to compete with Al Baik. KFC Saudi introduced Green bucket which meant, it is made from locally produced chicken and it is very tasty. And Al baik has the best nuggets. so excited!
I thought the green bucket was only for Saudi national day
green bucket means Saudi raised chickens. But in general kfc tastes better comparing to Kuwait as Kuwait’s has turned greecy and oily
Yess pleaaase, else I have to drive all the way to Jubail (KSA) since the nearest is 300 KM 🙁
Great News… Al-Baik is much better than KFC & their items will give super tough competition to many local brands in Kuwait.
Palestinian owned and operated!
KFC better watch out. They might as well shutdown.
Super duper excited for Albaik.. expect serpentine lines all the time