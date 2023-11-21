Popeyes, the popular fried chicken chain is coming back to Kuwait. Tanmiah, the Saudi food company that owns and operates Popeyes in Saudi Arabia announced in a press release that they will be expanding into two new markets, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Popeyes used to be open in Kuwait until they closed down back in 2014. Interestingly, we’re now seeing a trend of brands making a comeback in Kuwait with Nando’s, Magnolia Bakery, Little Caesars, and now Popeyes all reopening again. Hopefully A&W and Arby’s are next!
28 replies on “Popeyes is Coming Back to Kuwait”
I used to love them so I’m super pumped to eat Popeyes again. This is the best news I’ve heard in a while!
I hope Al baik and romansiah comes to kuwait too
Al Baik are coming, they’re opening their first two locations next year in Khiran Mall and Aswaq Al Qurain.
Damn, Mark pulling through with some exciting news for 2024.
Nandos, Chiptole, Al Baik & Popeyes. I feel hyped for 2024 lol!
I hope they bring their full menu when launching here.
Visited their outlet in Manama airport – and they do not serve the chicken broast on their menu. Just a bunch of nuggets and nugget style burgers.
with which company plz ?
I hope we get to see Mister Donut back. They had the best donuts ever in the 80’s.
ohhhhhhhhhh romansiah is the freej swaleh of saudi. god knows how they will compete in kuwait
Oh man!
I loved Popeyes! Hope they come back with some Blackened Tenders!
I also hope Arbys makes a come back. The roast beef they had was DIVINE!
Finally a worthy alternative to kfc.
But I miss Texas Chicken the most.
I hope Swensens Ice Cream comes back next!
Finally, the fried chicken market in Kuwait has had such a downfall in recent times hopefully they can maintain their previous standards & taste. All the current brands have fallen short of the quality expected from them but the prices keep going up especially with KFC all you taste is the oil.
seriously? there is some amazing fried chicken here….try bazooka! and try chicster if u havent already tried it, and finally my oh my which recently rebranded to Bucket
I have tried bazooka & didn’t really like the taste, the only ones i like are naif & farooj, yet to try chicster & bucket
I never tried it for some reason…. Is it good?
Is Nandos open? I can’t find any info other than the earlier post that they are opening.
What is currently best chicken sandwich places available in Kuwait?
I’m gonna be biased and say CHKN
Lovebird hands down the best.
Need romansiah in kuwait !!!
Their cajun fries and mashed potato with gravy was simply amazing! And I remember their Wicked Chicken was really good too.
I miss boston market…. They were the best in Kuwait
YESSS! This made my day!
You forgot Dairy Queen.
They’ve been open for a few months now.
They never closed
They did for a few years sometime between 2016-2023.
No they didn’t, they were open that whole time in Marina Mall but they just recently closed it because they moved to a new location across the street from Five Guys in Salmiya.
Just goes to show you that I haven’t been to the Marina Mall food court in years. I haven’t eaten there since high school. I just go there these days to get Jollibee for my housekeepers.