Update on my Aramex issue when delivering Amazon packages

So just a quick update related to my post yesterday.

Aramex just called me now, at first she said that she is calling me to verify my delivery information. So right away I called her out on it and told her what information exactly are you verifying? For the past 4 days everyday you’ve been updating the tracking info saying there is missing delivery information and yet there is no way for me to contact you. What exactly is missing?

She then backtracked and said she misspoke, and she is actually calling me to verify my phone number because the driver went out for delivery yesterday and tried calling my numbers and couldn’t reach me.

I told her it was bullshit and they’re lying. I told her nobody tried calling me yesterday and to check the drivers phone if that is the case. I didn’t hold back, I told her all week long the issue was the address wasn’t correct, then suddenly the address is fine and the driver is out for delivery but I’m not picking up? It’s all lies.