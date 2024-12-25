So just a quick update related to my post yesterday.
Aramex just called me now, at first she said that she is calling me to verify my delivery information. So right away I called her out on it and told her what information exactly are you verifying? For the past 4 days everyday you’ve been updating the tracking info saying there is missing delivery information and yet there is no way for me to contact you. What exactly is missing?
She then backtracked and said she misspoke, and she is actually calling me to verify my phone number because the driver went out for delivery yesterday and tried calling my numbers and couldn’t reach me.
I told her it was bullshit and they’re lying. I told her nobody tried calling me yesterday and to check the drivers phone if that is the case. I didn’t hold back, I told her all week long the issue was the address wasn’t correct, then suddenly the address is fine and the driver is out for delivery but I’m not picking up? It’s all lies.
5 replies on “Update on my Aramex issue when delivering Amazon packages”
It happens to me every time Amazon packages come via Aramex. I had come to the same conclusion that these messages are triggered to show on-time delivery.
I have been facing the same issue with Aramex Riyadh. My courier packet has been lying with them from past 7 days or so and they continue to claim that the receiver could not be contacted. They have all the details of my address and contact number.
On the top, when I contacted their global service centre, they redirected me to their riyadh service centre. They again asked the same question. Provide details of yourself, Name, contact number etc.
Why do they ask these details when they have everything. Why can’t just deliver? Why contact the person.
Yup .. lies upon lies. We all need to stop using them if at all possible.
I’ve been a customer of Aramex for 20+ years out of misguided loyalty than anything else, and they are just not a good company. They’re getting worse and worse every year.
With regard to Amazon, you can call or chat with Amazon and tell them to de-prioritise Aramex as a courier on your account as you had issues with them, and they’ll stop sending your packages with them.
Make sure your request reaches the right person, or it could be ignored.
Just chill man the poor lady is doing her job and trying to help you.