Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I watched half of Deadpool & Wolverine, and also half of Fly Me to the Moon. Still need to finish both just been pretty busy. Barely watched anything else. It turns out the second half of Yellowstone season 5 isn’t on Peacock or Paramount+ and instead I need to buy it from the AppleTV store (or any digital store basically). Haven’t started it yet.

New Superman trailer is out and it looks really good. Other than that I’ve added a bunch of movies to my watch list for this coming week:

Anora

Juror #2

Saturday Night

Small Things Like These

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Better Man (7.0)

Get Away (5.9)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

The Bridge Curse: Ritual (5.3)

Other Movies Showing:

Gladiator II (7.0)

Gunner (3.2)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Kraven the Hunter (5.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Survive (4.6)

The Painted (6.1)

Wicked (8.1)