This week I watched half of Deadpool & Wolverine, and also half of Fly Me to the Moon. Still need to finish both just been pretty busy. Barely watched anything else. It turns out the second half of Yellowstone season 5 isn’t on Peacock or Paramount+ and instead I need to buy it from the AppleTV store (or any digital store basically). Haven’t started it yet.
New Superman trailer is out and it looks really good. Other than that I’ve added a bunch of movies to my watch list for this coming week:
Anora
Juror #2
Saturday Night
Small Things Like These
Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.
Movies at the Cinemas
The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Better Man (7.0)
Get Away (5.9)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)
The Bridge Curse: Ritual (5.3)
Other Movies Showing:
Gladiator II (7.0)
Gunner (3.2)
Home Alone (classic) (7.7)
Kraven the Hunter (5.7)
Moana 2 (7.1)
Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)
Survive (4.6)
The Painted (6.1)
Wicked (8.1)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
2 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
Anora is crazy
TV shows:
– Cross (2024) not bad, not great
– Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024) I had high hopes but unfortunately it’s childish
– The Agency (2024) I usually prefer watching new tv shows episodes weekly but I feel it’d be better to binge this
movies:
– Self Reliance (2023) is awful
– The Order (2024) very intense and engaging. great direction. highly recommended
– Juror #2 (2024) a really very good courtroom drama. Nicholas Hoult is my new favourite actor
I guess I’m not gonna watch that Star Wars. I was also looking forward to it.