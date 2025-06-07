Something really weird happened to me yesterday. I was ordering the new AirFly Pro 2 (it’s a device that allows me to connect two bluetooth headphones to my iPad) and as I was checking out I noticed that Amazon weren’t charging me for shipping to Kuwait. It was making me pay the import charges, but shipping was free.
I placed the order and just a few moments ago it shipped to Kuwait using Aramex. So I just went through my wishlist to see if this was just a one time thing, or specific product offer, and nope, turns out a lot of the items on my wishlist can now be shipped to Kuwait for free which is crazy.
Turns out Amazon.com (US) has now introduced free delivery to Kuwait when you purchase one or more eligible items with an order value of USD 59 or more.
This is a game changer!
8 replies on “Amazon Now has Free Shipping to Kuwait!!”
They had to, temu is destroying them
Nice.
Please update us on if Aramex charges you an additional fee on top of the import charges paid to Amazon
There are no additional fees
Didn’t you call contact Amazon support and tell them to never ship you using Kharamex? What happened with that?
Yup! I guess Amazon are happy with Aramex
Cool. How do you know if it’s eligible for free shipping? I’m interested in getting some books.
It would say free shipping to Kuwait