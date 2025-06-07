Amazon Now has Free Shipping to Kuwait!!

Something really weird happened to me yesterday. I was ordering the new AirFly Pro 2 (it’s a device that allows me to connect two bluetooth headphones to my iPad) and as I was checking out I noticed that Amazon weren’t charging me for shipping to Kuwait. It was making me pay the import charges, but shipping was free.

I placed the order and just a few moments ago it shipped to Kuwait using Aramex. So I just went through my wishlist to see if this was just a one time thing, or specific product offer, and nope, turns out a lot of the items on my wishlist can now be shipped to Kuwait for free which is crazy.

Turns out Amazon.com (US) has now introduced free delivery to Kuwait when you purchase one or more eligible items with an order value of USD 59 or more.

This is a game changer!