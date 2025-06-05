Starlink internet is coming to Kuwait

Alghanim Industries has announced that they’re now the official distributor of Starlink’s satellite internet in Kuwait and across the Middle East, North Africa, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and more. For those not in the loop, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet that works through satellites, making it perfect for places where regular internet can be spotty or completely unavailable.

This is pretty big news. Although our internet is pretty fast here, our latency is terrible. Latency is the time it takes for data to travel from your device to a server and back. Basically, it’s the delay you feel when you’re trying to load a webpage, play a game online, or join a video call. Lower latency means less delay and faster responses.

According to the Sama X website, there will be four packages to choose from:

Sama X Personal 500GB

Sama X Personal 1TB

Sama X Personal 2TB

Sama X Personal 5TB

All four packages promise speeds up to 350/40 Mbps (download/upload), and 20-40ms latency. The difference between the four packages will be the bandwidth.

The rollout has already started across the region. According to the Starlink website, the service is currently available in Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pending regulatory approval, while Kuwait will be available this year. Exciting!

Sama X don’t seem to have an Instagram account, but their website is samax.com