The State of the Switch 2 Launch in Kuwait

Back in the day when a new console came out, or a new game, you’d find it at Rihab Complex for sale a couple of days before the launch. These days are long gone now. I was there a few days ago asking stores about the Switch 2 and nobody had any idea when they were getting it.

In 2008, of the most eagerly anticipated PlayStation 3 games ever, Metal Gear Solid 4 was released in Kuwait ahead of the official release date in the US by a full 3 days. It was such a big deal that even Kotaku posted about it. In 2017 when the original Switch was launched, it was available for sale at Rehab before the official launch date. Photo below was part of the Kotaku article.

I was talking to the owner of Kuwait Center, one of the OGs in the business. He actually used to be the go-to Nintendo store back in the day and still has a ton of new old stock Nintendo stuff. He had no idea when he was getting the Switch 2. But he also told me that after COVID, with the new electronic systems they implemented for processes, it’s nearly impossible to clear items from customs on the same day which is why we no longer see as many games and consoles for sale before launch. Previously he’d run around getting all the paperwork he needed signed to clear the shipment quickly. Nowadays everything has to be submitted online and requests and approvals take longer.

So far it looks like the only place that was able to get an early shipment of Nintendo Switch 2’s in Kuwait was Game Store. Their shipment arrived on June 3rd and they delivered them already to their customers. A reader told me they sold for KD 240 each which is obviously a lot higher than the market price but not too bad if you just wanted to get the console before the official world launch.

Personally, I ordered my Switch 2 from Amazon.es. According to a recommendation from a reader I originally placed the order for one from Amazon.fr. But I then noticed that if I ordered from the Spain website shipping would be cheaper. I ordered the Switch 2 Console (not the Mario Kart bundle), and a physical copy of Mario Kart World. Both items were shipped to Kuwait with customs and everything came out to 516 euros, or KD 180. Might be a bit less since Amazon tends to refund me a bit back from the import deposit. That’s basically the same as the Nintendo official price for the console bundle in Saudi which is great.

The reason I didn’t order the bundle from Amazon.es is because I found out the European models get a download code for Mario Kart unlike in Saudi for example where you get an actual cartridge. I read the code would only be redeemable in the Nintendo stores of the country of purchase and if that’s true it would mean I would need to create a new Nintendo Spain account which I didn’t want to do. Plus I prefer a physical copy of the game anyway.

The Switch 2 was out of stock on Amazon.es for a few days but this morning they were back in stock. So if you want one just order one from there. If you order today they estimate it will arrive after Eid on June 15. Here is the link.