Beat the Heat with Joe & The Juice

Looking for refreshing, healthy options this summer? Joe & the Juice has introduced new summer items that are light and satisfying.

Most of their sandwiches are already pretty light, but they’ve now added a creamy Labneh sandwich with mint and cucumber. They’ve also expanded their drinks lineup with the Iced Lavender Matcha Oat Latte and the Iced Blueberry Matcha Oat Latte.

My personal favorite iced drink isn’t new, but it’s one I order all the time, the Pick Me Up. It’s made with strawberries, banana, and apples, and I find it very cooling.

What’s great about Joe & The Juice is that they’re all over Kuwait, so you’re always close to one. And if you’re not, that’s fine since they also offer delivery through Talabat and Deliveroo. Check them out this summer @joeandthejuicekuwait