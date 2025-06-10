New Cozy Pizza Spot in Kuwait: Jars

A few months ago, I posted about a guy named Abdullah AlJarallah. During the day, he managed investment deals, but at night, he was in the kitchen perfecting his pizza-making skills. He operated out of a small commercial kitchen with no set menu, timings, or delivery. Whenever he planned to make pizza, he’d let his followers know what was on offer and when, and they’d place their orders and pick them up.

A lot has changed since then, and Abdullah just opened his first restaurant called Jars (@atjars).

Jars is a small, cozy pizza spot located in Hawalli. It’s right off the main highway, so you don’t have to deal with the usual Hawalli traffic. The interior has a basic, slightly industrial look because he had to work with a limited budget, but it works well for the concept. Abdullah also keeps things simple with a set menu. It starts with a welcome bite of focaccia and butter, followed by two seasonal starters. The mains include four pizzas: Margherita, mushroom, pepperoni, and a fourth one that changes often. For dessert, there are two choices.

Yesterday the starters were Bresaola and a watermelon feta cheese salad. For the pizzas we were two so we ordered the pepperoni (Pep Talk) and the mushroom (Funghi Bianco). We also ordered a gelato and strawberries with mascarpone for dessert.

The starters were good. The bresaola was great, though the portion was small. You can’t go wrong with a watermelon and feta cheese salad in summer. Between the two pizzas, I liked the pepperoni more and would order it again next time, or maybe try the Margherita or whatever special pizza Abdullah’s cooking that day. His crust is very crispy with little to no flop, so if you’re not into soft floppy pizzas, you’re gonna like this. I also preferred the gelato over the strawberries with mascarpone for dessert.

Jars opened about a week ago, and even though it wasn’t a full house when I visited, the service was good and friendly. The set menu costs KD 8.750 per person (doesn’t include drinks and dessert), and you need to reserve ahead since they don’t accept walk-ins. They’re currently open from 7PM to 11PM, and you can find them on Google Maps by searching for Jars. To reserve, click here.