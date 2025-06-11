Switch 2 Now in Kuwait

Stores and gamers started getting their Switch 2 shipments yesterday since Kuwait customs reopened. I got mine yesterday morning and I know from a friend they’ve started popping up in Rehab as well although for 210KD. Geekay also had a few for sale for 235KD and they’re now available to preorder on their website for 205. Also, those who preordered from Alfuhod started getting their shipments yesterday as well.

My Mario Kart World cartridge is still on the way, for some reason Amazon shipped them both separately and I should be getting it tomorrow. But I managed to transfer everything from my Switch 1 to my Switch 2 yesterday and now have my original Switch up for sale.

Since I used my Switch 1 in dock mode 90% of the time, so far the Switch 2 feels very similar since I’m using my Switch 1 pro-controller. The biggest difference has to be the speed of the Nintendo store, everything loads A LOT faster, like sooo much faster, I can’t believe how slow the store used to be on the Switch 1 now that I look back at it. I downloaded the graphics upgrade for Zelda TOK but haven’t gotten around to playing it. I haven’t played Zelda in a few months so completely forgot all the controls and areas, need to figure it all out again.

If you got your Switch 2 already, let me know in the comments where you had ordered it from.