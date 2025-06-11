Stores and gamers started getting their Switch 2 shipments yesterday since Kuwait customs reopened. I got mine yesterday morning and I know from a friend they’ve started popping up in Rehab as well although for 210KD. Geekay also had a few for sale for 235KD and they’re now available to preorder on their website for 205. Also, those who preordered from Alfuhod started getting their shipments yesterday as well.
My Mario Kart World cartridge is still on the way, for some reason Amazon shipped them both separately and I should be getting it tomorrow. But I managed to transfer everything from my Switch 1 to my Switch 2 yesterday and now have my original Switch up for sale.
Since I used my Switch 1 in dock mode 90% of the time, so far the Switch 2 feels very similar since I’m using my Switch 1 pro-controller. The biggest difference has to be the speed of the Nintendo store, everything loads A LOT faster, like sooo much faster, I can’t believe how slow the store used to be on the Switch 1 now that I look back at it. I downloaded the graphics upgrade for Zelda TOK but haven’t gotten around to playing it. I haven’t played Zelda in a few months so completely forgot all the controls and areas, need to figure it all out again.
If you got your Switch 2 already, let me know in the comments where you had ordered it from.
9 replies on “Switch 2 Now in Kuwait”
Amazon Spain to the rescue! I received mine yesterday morning and opted to collect it from DHL’s Ardiya service point because I’m impatient like that.
Looks interesting but not enough new games yet to make it worth the purchase yet IMO. I’m also curious about Xbox’s new handheld, and potentially Steam Deck 2 before taking the plunge for anything.
Who’s the good boy waiting by the Switch 2? Did he get to play?
Geekay sells the bundle (with game card) + case for 205
https://www.geekay.com/kuwait_en/nintendo-switch-2-mario-kart-world-bundle-gamertek-case
yes I mentioned that in my post
Just got it and returning it. The bundle is from Honk Kong. There was no information on the product page about the region except the picture that showed the box with “game card included”.
Still waiting for my xcite order.
Got my order already from Amazon UK, 163 KD everything included and …… 3 pin UK plug 🙂
Damn you’re lucky thats a really good deal including the shipping fees.