Deboned’s Newest Limited Flavor is Here

I’ve posted about Deboned before since they’re my go-to spot when I want to eat clean or healthy. I like their grilled chicken because it’s packed with flavor, and since they have branches near me, delivery is always quick. To keep things exciting, they’re constantly introducing new flavors, and yesterday they launched their latest one, Sweet & Chili.

The new Sweet & Chili flavor is available across all their chicken dishes, including Shawarma, Wings, and of course, the Half and Whole Chicken options, served with either oven-baked fries or rice.

Their Friday Meal Boxes are also available with the new Sweet & Chili flavor, and they’ve introduced a new Mango flavor for their Rice Pudding dessert.

The last time I posted about Deboned I found out they had branches in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. For now, the Sweet & Chili flavor is only available in Kuwait and for a limited time only.

If you’ve never tried Deboned before, or if you want to try their new flavor, head over to their Instagram page for more info @deboned.kw or order directly from debonedkwt.com