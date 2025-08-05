Kuwait Taking Part in 3rd Asian Surfing Championships

Last year, Kuwait competed for the first time at the Asian Surfing Championships after officially joining the International Surfing Association (ISA). They’re back again this year, continuing to build their presence in the sport.

This year’s Kuwait team consists of three surfers:

Ahmad Alrefae @a.alrefae2

Essa Alessa @eksultan

Naif Alkhatrash @kuwaitisurfer

The National Surfing Coach is:

Ibrahim Egan @egan_18

Ahmad and Essa grew up in Kuwait, spending most of their time in Bnaider engaging in various watersports. They began surfing during their teenage years but gained most of their experience after moving to California for university. Naif, on the other hand, moved to Bali, where he currently lives and has been surfing for over 10 years.

The Asian Surfing Championships are currently taking place from August 3 to 12 in Tamil Nadu, India, organized by the Asian Surf Federation. Nineteen countries are competing, and Kuwait’s first heat took place earlier today. You can check out some photos of the team from today in the carousel. This marks the second time Kuwait has been recognized as a country with surfers by both the International Surfing Association (ISA) and the Asian Surfing Federation (ASF).

If you want to stay posted on the Kuwait Surf team’s progress at the Asian Surf Championship, follow their instagram account @kuwaitsurfcommittee