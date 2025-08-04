Design Highlight: Inside the Shell House in Abdullah Al-Salem

This villa in Abdullah Al-Salem was recently featured in Architectural Digest and is known as the Shell House. It’s a four-bedroom home designed by AlHumaidhi Architects in collaboration with interior design firm Studio Nesef (@studionesef). What caught my attention was the courtyard in the center featuring a private garden and pool. Not a lot of homes are being built today with a courtyard, but it’s a feature I’d want to have in my home.

I think courtyards work really well for privacy. You can have spaces completely closed off from the outside world, while keeping them open to the inside. So you still get views and natural daylight without giving up your privacy.

The villa is called the Shell House because its design, inspired by the natural geometry of shells, gently rotates around the central courtyard across three levels. Each floor shifts slightly, creating shaded terraces, rooftop gardens, and covered outdoor spaces that adapt to sunlight and privacy needs throughout the day. The villa is designed with soft curves and finished in custom stucco cladding, a dust-resistant material chosen to withstand Kuwait’s climate.

The interior follows the same soft, curved style as the outside, with natural colors and different travertine stone finishes. Sliding doors, wooden slats, and metal screens inspired by traditional mashrabiya help connect the indoors with the outdoors while also keeping the home cool.

The photos here were taken by @ngphoto.com.pt. Check out admiddleeast.com for a detailed write-up and more photos.