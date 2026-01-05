2025 Year in Review

Similar to last year, I put together a year in review highlighting some of the most popular posts from the past year.

Last year I had one post that went viral internationally, and that was my Gaza Cola post. I still don’t really understand why it took off the way it did, and honestly it brought a lot of unwanted noise with it. I ended up closing the comments and repeatedly hiding and unhiding the post until things finally quieted down. In the end that post got over 2 million views and over 160,000 likes.

I generally don’t like posts going viral since they tend to attract followers outside my usual audience. I love it when a post does really well, but once it goes past around 5,000 likes, things start to get really weird.

When it comes to ads, the most liked ad last year was my post on HBR opening in London which got over 5,600 likes. The runner up posts were for OffTheCoal and Aseer Time. The income I generated last year from ads actually allowed me to quit my job to blog full time. My previous job not paying salaries definitely helped push that decision, but either way, I blog for a living now. The last time I quit my job to blog full time was back in 2012, but back then I still took on a part time job back for the extra income.

Since quitting my job I now live in gym gear, with pants reserved for special occasions. I also don’t play as many video games as I hoped I would, but on the other hand, I think my dog is happy that I now hang out with him all day. Although most of the time he’s just sleeping while I’m working on my Mac.

Other random info: the most shared post for 2025 was my Primark post, which is interesting since the most shared post for 2024 was also Primark related. That shows just how much interest there is around Primark. The most controversial subject last year was gym pricing, with two of the top three most commented posts being gym related.

Finally, I ended 2025 with around 96K followers, compared to 55K at the end of 2024. It’s not double, but I do spend a lot of time removing fake followers, so at least it’s real.

Check out the most popular posts below.

Posts with Highest Views

Gaza Cola is Now Available in Kuwait

2,295,025 views

Primark Kuwait Prices Compared to the UK

598,661 views

Bella Hadid is Coming to Kuwait

417,638 views

Posts with the Most Likes

Gaza Cola is Now Available in Kuwait

160,721 likes

It’s Official – Wingstop is Opening in Kuwait

12,442 likes

More Old Kuwaiti Houses from the 1960s

11,766 likes

Posts with the Most Comments

5 Reasons Women’s Gyms in Kuwait Cost More

433 comments

The Drama Behind the 750s Latte

378 comments

Men vs Women: Gym Prices in Kuwait

372 comments

Posts with the Most Shares

Primark Kuwait Prices Compared to the UK

22,952 shares

It’s Official – Wingstop is Opening in Kuwait

20,434 shares

Bella Hadid is Coming to Kuwait

20,268 shares

Best Performing Ads

Kuwaiti Burger Brand HBR Opens in London

5,608 likes

This Might be the Most Unique Spot in Kuwait

4,488 likes

Aseer Time Just Opened in China

4,112 likes