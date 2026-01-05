Nando’s Newest and Most Epic Espetada Yet!

Ever since Nando’s reopened in Kuwait, I’ve been a regular, usually ordering my go-to dish, the Espetada with the hot peri-peri sauce. If you’ve never been to Nando’s, the best way to describe the Espetada is that it’s their version of taouk. It’s flame-grilled boneless PERi-PERi chicken thighs served to your table on a skewer hanging from a stand. It’s pretty eye-catching, and you’ll usually notice people glancing your way when it arrives.

Recently, Nando’s launched their most epic Espetada to date, the Espetada A Torre Dukkah Lima, which was created to feel a bit more special than the usual lineup. The dish still features flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken thighs, but this time they’re stuffed with a spiced PERi-dukkah and cream cheese filling, layered with yellow pepper, red onion, and lime, then finished with a PERi and herb tahini pour-over sauce. You also get to choose your sides, and my favorites are the corn on the cob and coleslaw.

It’s a good excuse to try the Espetada if you’ve never had it before. It’s available for dine-in at The Marina Crescent, Assima Mall, The Warehouse Mall, and Al Kout Mall. If you don’t feel like leaving the house, their menu is also available on Talabat. If you want to check out the full menu and prices, they have it linked in their profile @nandos.kw