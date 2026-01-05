Photo Printer: Canon Selphy CP1500

Recently I picked up the Canon Selphy CP1500, it’s a small photo printer which surprisingly turned out to be pretty good. I say surprisingly because it wasn’t that expensive and neither were the photo papers needed for it.

My wife wanted to print her digital photos so she asked me to look for a good printer she could get. There were a few brands available locally but I decided to go with Canon because the reviews were great and it’s not HP. The printer doesn’t use ink cartridges and instead uses a ribbon system to print. Each pack of paper comes with the ribbon required to print on those sheets. So for example the photo paper packet includes 108 sheets, and two sets of ribbons, each good for 54 prints. I like this system.

So far it’s been pretty good. I have an iPhone so I use Air Print to send photos from my phone to print on the printer over my home network. There is also a Selphy app which gives you more options like if you want borders around the photos or if you want to make a collage etc, but it doesn’t work with Air Print. Instead you need to connect to the printers wifi hotspot and send photos to it directly which I guess is fine, but Air Print is just simpler.

The printer comes in three colors, black, white and pink. I wanted white which Xcite had available but they were selling it for KD50 while Lulu were selling it for KD37. Lulu didn’t have white so I got the black instead. But, I was just checking out Xcite’s website and it looks like they’ve now dropped the price of the printer to KD37 as well. Lulu on the other hand have now increased the price to KD53.

The photo paper and ribbon sells for KD13.5 for 108 prints. So thats 125 fils per print. But I found them on noon.com for like KD7.5 so next time I’ll just order a few packs from there.