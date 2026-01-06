Kuwait Airways Plans to Resume Mykonos Flights

According to the website aeroroutes.com, Kuwait Airways is planning to resume direct flights to Mykonos. According to the website Kuwait Airways used to fly to Mykonos until September 2023. I personally want Kuwait Airways to bring back their Athens route. I flew to Athens in 2023 and then 2024 via Kuwait Airways and was hoping to make it a yearly trip but then last year Kuwait Airways decided not to fly to Athens anymore.
I’ve never been to Mykonos but maybe I’ll do it this summer for a weekend although I keep hearing about how it’s super busy and not that great a place anymore. Kuwait Airways will be flying the route twice weekly starting from June 14 until September 13 using a a mix of the A320neo and A321neo. source
great news, but doesnt change the grim situation on the ground which is that the majority of international airlines, especially european and amercian ones have stopped flying to kuwait, which means less options, higher prices on KA, ridiculous really, if u choose other regional carries u have to accept longer layovers in Doha and Dubai and Abu Dhabi etc…..the whole thing sucks assssss