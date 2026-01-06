One of Australia’s Most Loved Pilates Trainers Is Coming to Kuwait

Open Space is an all women fitness studio in Kuwait that offers Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, and Barre. They opened a couple of years ago and focus on creating a comfortable and supportive space where women can move, train, and feel confident no matter their fitness level.

This month they’ve invited one of Australia’s most loved Pilates trainers, Victoria (also known as @vicalates). She is the founder of the Vicalates Pilates studio in Australia and is known for her clear cueing and flowing class style. She is internationally qualified and has trained under some of the world’s top Pilates instructors.

Victoria will be teaching exclusively at Open Space from January 10 to 15. Alongside her regular one hour classes, which cost KD 18, Victoria will also be running two four hour workshops during her visit. These workshops are designed for Pilates trainers who want to improve their skills and teaching. Each workshop costs KD 80.

Spaces are limited, so for the full schedule, more details, or to book a class, you can visit Open Space on Instagram @open________space or book directly through their app.

Update: One of the workshops is now fully booked.