According to Kuwait Times, Kuwait is currently in advanced negotiations to host the Winter Wonderland this winter season. One of the proposed locationswould be the Shaab Park spot and the event would be run by the same company that managed Winter Wonderland in Riyadh.

With the current lack of entertainment parks in Kuwait, this would definitely be a huge hit so hopefully it does work out cuz we desperately need it. Also, it would be cool to have it open up down the street from me.