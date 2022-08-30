Alqabas newspaper published a list of 7 different things that could get you deported. A redditor translated the 7 things and they are:

Fishing in the Kuwait Bay without permission

Littering or Dumping waste in non-approved areas

Driving without a valid license

Taxi drivers who commit Serious traffic violations

Indecent public behavior

Working a different job than what’s on your work permit

Not renewing annual residency

I like the idea of deporting people if they litter but if that were actually enforced, Kuwait’s population would probably be reduced to a million or less. I guess you could just enforce it for a short time, maybe deport a few hundred people to make a point and that would probably stop people from littering.