Alqabas newspaper published a list of 7 different things that could get you deported. A redditor translated the 7 things and they are:

  • Fishing in the Kuwait Bay without permission
  • Littering or Dumping waste in non-approved areas
  • Driving without a valid license
  • Taxi drivers who commit Serious traffic violations
  • Indecent public behavior
  • Working a different job than what’s on your work permit
  • Not renewing annual residency

I like the idea of deporting people if they litter but if that were actually enforced, Kuwait’s population would probably be reduced to a million or less. I guess you could just enforce it for a short time, maybe deport a few hundred people to make a point and that would probably stop people from littering.