Alqabas newspaper published a list of 7 different things that could get you deported. A redditor translated the 7 things and they are:
- Fishing in the Kuwait Bay without permission
- Littering or Dumping waste in non-approved areas
- Driving without a valid license
- Taxi drivers who commit Serious traffic violations
- Indecent public behavior
- Working a different job than what’s on your work permit
- Not renewing annual residency
I like the idea of deporting people if they litter but if that were actually enforced, Kuwait’s population would probably be reduced to a million or less. I guess you could just enforce it for a short time, maybe deport a few hundred people to make a point and that would probably stop people from littering.
With regards to deporting people who litter. How can you deport ones who can’t be deported??
damn it, back to the drawing board I guess
Shift them to hassawi for 1 year.
I was about to write the same comment. Oh well.