@datingkw is a TikTok account where the owner shares her Kuwait Tinder date stories. The account reminded me of some of the previous ones I’ve shared before like Single in the Shires and I Date Kuwait, both of which are no longer active.
There are currently a few stories up, hopefully, she keeps adding more since they’re pretty entertaining. Check out her account here.
Tinder in Kuwait starter pack (from a guy’s perspective)
– eyes censored with glitter pen
– well-done nails holding a starbucks cup
– hand on the steering wheel of a luxury car
– holding bouquet of flowers
– pixelated photos of nature with romantic quotes
– selfies in the mirror, flash on, phone covers their face
– photos of their pet
You forgot scammers and “girls” with phone numbers on their photos asking you to call for a good time
how do people get so many dates on tinder ?
probably the Spanish dude didn’t get the P, so he made her pay !