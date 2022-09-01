The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

After Ever Happy (4.5)

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version (8.3)

Stoker Hills (4.2)

Stowaway (3.1)

The Harbinger (9.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Beast (7.7)

Bullet Train (7.5)

DC League of Super-Pets (7.9)

Fall (6.5)

Jurassic World Dominion (6.2)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (7.4)

Nope (7.3)

Orphan: First Kill (6.0)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (4.7)

Top Gun: Maverick (8.7)

Where the Crawdads Sing (7.1)

Classic Movies Showing:

Jurassic Park – 1993 (8.2)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Ocean Odyssey

Wings Over Water 3D

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.