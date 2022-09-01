Below is the list of things you can do this weekend. As usual, if I missed anything please let me know in the comments:
Thursday
Back to School at The Avenues
JACC: Baligh Hamdi, King of Melodies
Friday
Back to School at The Avenues
Owl Be There Painting Experience
JACC: Baligh Hamdi, King of Melodies
Workshop: Polymer Clay
Saturday
Back to School at The Avenues
Gate Mall Expo
Come Play with Us! (Chess, Backgammon and/or Scrabble)
Interactive Children Book Reading
Qesati Storytelling: How it all started
Ceramics Workshop: Qahwa Cups
Activities
Ascend Rock Climbing
Cable Park
Ice Skating at the Winter Games Club
Indoor Karting
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Try Windsurfing
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
Tareq Rajab Museum
Exhibitions
Exhibition: Matter of Material – Sculptures from CAP Collection.
Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker
Exhibition: ASEAN Textile Exhibition & Craft Workshops
