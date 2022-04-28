The movies below will be showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
Movies Showing:
Ambulance (6.2)
Encanto (7.2)
Escape The Field (N/A)
Fireheart (6.1)
Memory (N/A)
Morbius (5.1)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)
The Bad Guys (7.0)
The Batman (8.1)
The Lost City (6.6)
Classic Movies Showing:
Braveheart (8.4)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica (N/A)
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Turtle Odyssey (7.2)
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
tv recommendation: Tokyo Vice
oh looks interesting, i just started watching The First Lady on Showtime, not too bad so far. Julia on HBO is really great, and Barry is back and so it Atlanta.
I haven’t watched atlanta. Maybe the holiday’s project.
Was the Fantastic Beasts movie banned?
Most likely, even though it was censored in China.