The movies below will be showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

Movies Showing:

Ambulance (6.2)

Encanto (7.2)

Escape The Field (N/A)

Fireheart (6.1)

Memory (N/A)

Morbius (5.1)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Lost City (6.6)

Classic Movies Showing:

Braveheart (8.4)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica (N/A)

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.