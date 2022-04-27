The short answer is no, it’s not getting banned. Well, not yet at least. Yesterday an MP tweeted that a padel tournament was shut down because of inappropriate clothing and the mixing of opposite sexes which led to people thinking that new stricter measures were coming to the sport. But, according to @kuwaitnews, this isn’t true. The padel tournament didn’t get shut down and is still on.
So padel isn’t on the chopping block for now.
From what I heard, it got shut because there were kiosks that had no permit to operate. It has nothing to do from MPs. They just want to benefit from anything that promotes thier agenda.
It should get banned actually, – the shape of the paddle raquets are inappropriate. If you hold two of them and put them on your head, they look like devil horns.
You’re ready to be an MP.
lol
I think I weed myself a little to this comment 😂
This is the real reason not the fake news
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc1P_yaj8LT/
Padel will not be banned because a member of the oligarchy has funded its marketing, distributes its equipment, and is contracted to build the courts. Your tastes and preferences are curated for you, Kuwaiti lemming. Carry on.
Was gonna type a less cynical version of this comment 😂
Ban it? Why even think? We’re in Kuwait now, the country of banning anything remotely fun?
FUN = HARAM
Some people just can’t swallow the pill that we live in a Muslim country, and some are so deep into the Khawaja-complex that they assume HARAM = FUN, or worse HARAM = Human Right, based on western ideologies.
This is a Muslim country, and with a majority of conservatives if elections prove anything, deal with it, swallow the pill or live in the west where it’s more compatible with your idea of FUN.
I believe you didnt grow up since 1980s,
We arent in a Camel Era no more !! Get a hike…
What about mixing of genders in malls?