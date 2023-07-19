The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Cobweb (N/A)
Oppenheimer (N/A)
Other Movies Showing:
Elemental (6.8)
Guy Ritchie’s the Covenant (8.5)
Hidden Strike (5.8)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (6.9)
Insidious: The Red Door (6.3)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (8.2)
One True Loves (5.4)
The Flash (7.3)
The Little Mermaid (7.2)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7.4)
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6.5)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Ocean’s Eleven (7.7)
Lady and the Tramp (7.3)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
4 replies on “Movies Showing in Kuwait this Long Weekend”
Movie recommendation:
– Asteroid City (2023)
TV recommendation:
– Full Circle (2023)
Where did u watch asteroid city??
At home.
Digital copy available.
hypppeddd for Oppenheimer. Can’t wait for a nuke to go off IRL in the cinema