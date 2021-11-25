The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Black Friday (4.6)

House of Gucci (7.1)

Lassie Come Home (5.7)

Queen of Spades (3.7)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (5.7)

Vengeance Is Mine (7.2)

Other Movies Showing Now:

13 Minutes (4.7)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (6.1)

Dangerous (5.0)

Fast Vengeance (4.0)

King Richard (6.8)

No Time to Die (7.9)

Seal Team (7.2)

Spencer (6.9)

The Accursed (3.3)

The Addams Family 2 (5.3)

The Marksman (5.6)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (6.5)

Wrath of Man (7.1)

Classic Movies Showing Now:

The Terminator (8.0)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Antarctica (N/A)

Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.